Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT at $13.50

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBAY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY opened at $8.76 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $852.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.