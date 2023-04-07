Analysts Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Target Price at $1.50

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BRF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BRF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BRF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BRF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF Stock Performance

BRF Company Profile

BRF stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.