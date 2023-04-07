Brokerages Set Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target at $10.50

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLNN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clene by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNN opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $87.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.37. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

