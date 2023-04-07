GigaCloud Technology (GCT) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GigaCloud Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology Competitors -15.04% -48.85% -10.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GigaCloud Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 GigaCloud Technology Competitors 189 1155 3484 49 2.70

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.81%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 26.85%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million N/A 9.38 GigaCloud Technology Competitors $15.73 billion -$177.04 million -12.69

GigaCloud Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GigaCloud Technology. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats its competitors on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

