Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,659 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 191,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,155,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,599,000 after buying an additional 4,600,568 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

EGO opened at $10.82 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

