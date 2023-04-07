Brokerages Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Price Target at C$57.43

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.43.

AND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of AND opened at C$51.52 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$37.57 and a 1 year high of C$55.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$47.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.61.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$165.77 million during the quarter. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9992239 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

