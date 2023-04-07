Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDS. StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NYSE PDS opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($1.71). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

