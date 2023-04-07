Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Stories

