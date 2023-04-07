Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $99.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Avian Securities lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.
