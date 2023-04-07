Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $99.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Avian Securities lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.