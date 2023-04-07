Insider Selling: Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Sells 268,602 Shares of Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Rating) insider Phillip Britt sold 268,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.16 ($2.15), for a total value of A$849,856.73 ($578,133.83).
Aussie Broadband Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.04.
About Aussie Broadband
Featured Stories
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Aussie Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aussie Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.