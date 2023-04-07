Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Charif Souki Sells 630,405 Shares

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 630,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $788,006.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,042,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Charif Souki sold 195,220 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $236,216.20.

On Friday, March 31st, Charif Souki sold 404,400 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $485,280.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Charif Souki sold 371,145 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $426,816.75.

On Monday, March 27th, Charif Souki sold 571,994 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $600,593.70.

On Friday, March 24th, Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $522,180.63.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $512,224.80.

Tellurian Stock Up 20.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $800.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

A number of brokerages have commented on TELL. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

