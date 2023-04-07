Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,421,740.70 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $1,421,740.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,679,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total transaction of $1,366,524.96.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total transaction of $1,364,629.88.

TEAM opened at $158.54 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.04.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 496,121 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

