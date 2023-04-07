CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 39,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

CSGS opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

