Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 26,816 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,750.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

Intapp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Intapp by 460.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

