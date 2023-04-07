Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $1,528,459.86 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $374.66 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

