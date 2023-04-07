Wells Fargo & Company Lowers First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $38.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 2.7 %

FIBK stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.