KeyCorp Boosts Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of GLBE opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

