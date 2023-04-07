Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $29.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FITB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

