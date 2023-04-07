Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) PT at $47.06

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $152,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,277,000 after buying an additional 1,775,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after buying an additional 1,426,257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BAM opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

