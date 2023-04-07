Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells $2,003,212.00 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $2,003,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,446,301.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 164,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

