Insider Buying: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) CEO Purchases $4,278,034.50 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. bought 1,860,015 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of CSSE opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $15.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.
Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
