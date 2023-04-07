Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells 69,255 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,211,689.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $2,003,212.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPOF. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

