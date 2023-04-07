AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Sells $4,364,911.10 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,530.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,464.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,410.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

