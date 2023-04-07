Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $6,394,743.43 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,486,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Performance
NYSE:AN opened at $126.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average is $118.85. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
