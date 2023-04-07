Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $6,394,743.43 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,486,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $126.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average is $118.85. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1,231.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

