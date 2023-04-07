Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidpik Trading Down 3.3 %

PIK stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Kidpik has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kidpik

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kidpik during the first quarter worth $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kidpik during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kidpik in the third quarter valued at $506,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.