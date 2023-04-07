Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEGA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.84%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

