SEI Investments’ (SEIC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $68.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.