QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

