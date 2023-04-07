Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 210,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11.

On Friday, March 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00.

LLY opened at $368.29 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.45. The company has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $1,565,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

