Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.11. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.