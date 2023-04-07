Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.92. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $36,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,535,796 shares in the company, valued at $19,652,419. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 71,259 shares of company stock valued at $550,211 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.