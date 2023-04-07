Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance
NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.92. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.