Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of OMEX opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

