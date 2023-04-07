Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OMEX opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.00.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
