Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426,410 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.