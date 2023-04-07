Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNM. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

