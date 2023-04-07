Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Cut to $4.80

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.60 to $4.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $500.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

