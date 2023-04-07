Enviva (NYSE:EVA) PT Lowered to $55.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 119.74% from the company’s previous close.

EVA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Enviva Stock Down 1.4 %

EVA opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.99. Enviva has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Enviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enviva by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enviva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Enviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

