Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Boosted by Analyst

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $11.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

CASY stock opened at $215.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.24 and a 200-day moving average of $222.05. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

