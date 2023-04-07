Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Price Target at $180.00

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $169.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.