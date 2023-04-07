Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.7 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

NYSE:FL opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

