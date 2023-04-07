Science Applications International Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.2 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Science Applications International stock opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

