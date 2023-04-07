Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$18.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 3.8 %

IVPAF opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.