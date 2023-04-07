Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $56.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,693.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

