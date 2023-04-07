Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $56.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance
Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
