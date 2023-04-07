FY2023 EPS Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Reduced by Analyst

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 2.3 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of GNK opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

