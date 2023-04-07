Critical Survey: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Risk & Volatility

iSpecimen has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26% Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares iSpecimen and Dominari’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $10.40 million 1.08 -$10.25 million ($1.16) -1.08 Dominari N/A N/A -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.90

Dominari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSpecimen. iSpecimen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iSpecimen and Dominari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSpecimen presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 510.00%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Dominari.

Summary

iSpecimen beats Dominari on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Dominari

(Get Rating)

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.