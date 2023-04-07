Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.80 ($18.26) to €16.50 ($17.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.77.
Repsol Stock Down 0.6 %
Repsol stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
