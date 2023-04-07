Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.80 ($18.26) to €16.50 ($17.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Repsol stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

