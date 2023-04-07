Critical Analysis: Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) & Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Catalyst Bancorp and Logansport Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 2.14% 0.22% 0.07% Logansport Financial 29.82% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 6.36 $180,000.00 $0.05 231.05 Logansport Financial $10.74 million 2.25 $3.16 million $5.18 7.66

Logansport Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Logansport Financial beats Catalyst Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

