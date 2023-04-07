DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) vs. Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) Financial Comparison

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $6.58 billion 3.61 -$1.37 billion ($3.62) -16.76 Paltalk $10.99 million 1.62 -$3.41 million ($0.37) -5.21

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paltalk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -20.74% -15.12% -10.74% Paltalk -31.04% -15.09% -12.77%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares DoorDash and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

DoorDash has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DoorDash and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 2 8 10 1 2.48 Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00

DoorDash currently has a consensus price target of $80.95, suggesting a potential upside of 33.41%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Paltalk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoorDash beats Paltalk on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

