Critical Analysis: BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) versus Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and BrightSpire Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.15 $1.88 billion $2.53 11.80 BrightSpire Capital $127.10 million 5.84 $45.79 million $0.34 16.79

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.9% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSpire Capital pays out 235.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 18.46% 21.08% 12.91% BrightSpire Capital 28.72% 8.33% 2.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Weyerhaeuser and BrightSpire Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 5 2 1 2.50 BrightSpire Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.95%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.51%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats BrightSpire Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment delivers premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate. The Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity segment covers CRE debt investments including senior loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity interests as well as participations in such loans. The Net Leased and Other Real Estate segment includes investments in commercial real estate with long-term leases to tenants on a net lease basis. The CRE Debt Securities segment consists of securities investments previously consisting of BBB and some BB rated CMBS. the Corporate segment deals with corporate-level asset management and other fees. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.