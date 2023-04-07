Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) vs. Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Head to Head Survey

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) and Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.36 billion 6.60 -$1.03 billion ($6.99) -1.43 Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A

Northern Star Investment Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.8% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Northern Star Investment Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -131.63% -8.40% -2.58% Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A -113.97% 5.99%

Risk and Volatility

Robinhood Markets has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets and Northern Star Investment Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 3 5 3 0 2.00 Northern Star Investment Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.38%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.