Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $26.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.
Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.