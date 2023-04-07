Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $26.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $6,888,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,419.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 384,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 359,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,680,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 153,393 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

